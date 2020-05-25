3 hours ago

Talented Ghanaian musical act, Dada K.D has disclosed that after reacting to the treatment he has received from various celebrated musicians in the country, only the highlife crooner, Kojo Antwi has reached out to him.

According to him, the two were able to settle their differences after a meeting organized by Kojo Antwi.

He made this revelation in an exclusive interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Showbiz Xtra’ with host, Doctar Cann.

In a Facebook post Dada K.D accused Kojo Antwi of not giving him the exposure he deserved. “Kojo Antwi would like to invite me play with him on stage but would not bill me to perform with picture”

Dada K.D revealed that after Kojo Antwi sighted the post, he personally reached out to him for them to resolve their issues and has even promised to feature him (Dada K.D) in his upcoming virtual concert.

Responding to people disrespecting him on social media for venting his frustrations he said, “The truth is if I had not come to shake things up Kojo Antwi wouldn’t have called me for us to settle things and calm me down promising to feature me in his virtual concert.”

The musician in several posts on Facebook has blamed the blockages to his rise in the music industry to lack of support from industry players.