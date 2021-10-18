3 hours ago

Former Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) in the Ashanti Region, Kojo Bonsu, has declared his intention to contest the presidential race of the opposition political party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) when nomination is opened.

According to the former Mayor, he would be challenging former President John Mahama to become the leader of the party for the 2024 elections.

“I dont want to talk about him because I also want to be President. I want to contest the flagbearship race of the NDC,” Kojo Bonsu disclosed this when asked about the performance of John Mahama on Accra based radio station, Adom Fm morning show Monday October 18, 2021.

Asked by the host of the show whether he will contest John Mahama in the forthcoming NDC primaries, he responded by saying ‘definitely’

He said the NDC needs a new person to lead the party, saying that “former President John Mahama has contested the elections on several times and lost and known too much by Ghanaians hence the need for a new face. There’s a need for a new person to come and lead the NDC and not Mahama this time around.”

Kojo Bonsu was optimistic that he will win the 2024 general elections for his political party as a result of his background from the Ashanti region which is the stronghold of the NPP.