11 hours ago

Entertainment critic Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, popularly known as KOKA, has issued an apology for his harsh remarks about King Paluta’s singing voice.

KOKA had previously described Paluta’s singing as “useless,” but he now admits that his choice of words was inappropriate.

Speaking after a discussion on Asempa FM’s Showbiz Review, KOKA clarified his stance, stating, “The nonsense and useless thing I said is a no-no, but whatever advice I gave still holds. There is no need to hold resentment over what I said and take it personal.”

He pointed out that during the Party in the Park event in UK, King Paluta struggled with breath control and pitch, which affected his performance.

KOKA advised King Paluta to hire a professional voice coach to improve his singing and breath control.

He emphasized that without proper training, Paluta might struggle with his career longevity and miss out on being recognized as a top male vocalist in award schemes.

Confident in his advice, KOKA concluded, “If King Paluta listens to my advice, 20 years from now, he would still reign as a household name.”