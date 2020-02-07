2 hours ago

The Founder and Chief Executive of the Atta Mills Foundation, Mr Koku Anyidoho, yesterday filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) about the existence of a fake Facebook account in his name.

Speaking to journalists after submitting a written statement to the police, Mr Anyidoho denied the account and said, “these accounts, which are created in my name are being used by some persons to publish certain stuff attributed to me which are false.

“The first report was made some four years ago so today’s is the second report I’m making to assist the police to track down the perpetrators of such crimes,” he said.

He said the fake publications were causing huge problems for him in the eyes of right thinking people and expressed the hope that the “CID will use all laid down procedures to bring the criminals to book.

The latest Facebook fraud under the name KokuAnyidoho, dated February, 2, 2020, allegedly posted at 10:20 a.m. on the controversial airbus court saga said:” No one should dare associate the late President John Evans Atta Mills with this stinking airbus bribery scandal. We all know who President Mills had investigated for a similar aircraft deal.”

The fake Facebook account said: “Again, leave President Mills out of this. His record in office was impeccable, he was never corrupt. Allow him to rest in peace, President Mills, be rest assured, knowing that we will guard your unimpeachable legacy.”