As today marks exactly 8 years since the passing of the late former president Prof. John Evans Atta Mills, it was expected that members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), friends, family members and sympathisers will gather together to mark the anniversary.

However, this was not the case for this year's anniversary of the late president as two different events have been held at the Asomdwe Park in Accra to commemorate the 8th anniversary of the death of the late president, Professor Evans Atta Mills.

Former Spokesperson at the Presidency and now Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho earlier this morning held a remembrance and wreath-laying ceremony for his late boss.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings, together with some members of parliament were at the ceremony to also lay their wreaths to commemorate the late Mills.

Mr Anyidoho also used the opportunity to cut the sod for the refurbishment of the Atta Mills Institue.

Meanwhile, at the time of filling this report, the NDC and other sympathizers of the opposition party were yet to hold their memorial service for the late Evans Atta Mills.

Watch Koku Anyidoho lay his wreath below:

