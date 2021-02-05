1 hour ago

Founder of the Atta Mills Institute Koku Anyidoho has denied ever taking John Dramani Mahama to Benin for rituals.

Dzifa Gunu, a known activist of the National Democratic Congress in attacking Koku Anyidoho for his recent utterances alleged that the former Deputy General Secretary for the NDC sent the party’s leader to Benin to get rid of him.

But speaking in an interview on Accra-based Asempa FM in an interview, Koku denied the allegations and indicate that he does not even know Benin.

Mr. Anyidoho who is currently in court seeking damages of ten million cedis over the issue indicated that his children and their children will not be happy with him if he does not fight Dzifa Gunu for the allegations leveled against his person.

“If I don’t take legal actions, my children and their children will not forgive me and posterity will also judge me. So I’m in court because I want to sanitize our airwaves and democracy,” he said.

He added that “I don’t know Benin and never been there. Why did Dzifa Gunu say I sent Mahama there for rituals? I sued him for 10 million cedis because he said I killed my daughter for ritual”.