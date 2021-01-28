2 hours ago

Executive Secretary for the Atta Mills Institute, Mr. Samuel Koku Anyidoho has filed a Ghc 10 million defamation suit against an NDC activist and an aide to former president John Mahama, Dzifa Gunu.

In a suit seen by Peacefmonline.com, Koku Anyidoho claims that Dzifa Gunu carelessly and recklessly made series of publications without lawful excuse or justification and was calculated to injure his reputation.

He is therefore claiming damages in the sum of 10 million Ghana cedis for the defamatory statements published by the defendant on his Facebook pages.

Also, a retraction and apology by the defendant with the same prominence and circulation as the publication on 16th January, 2021 and an order for the defendant to pull the publication from his Facebook walls, news portals and social media platforms where he posted same.

Read full suit below.