Its no news how active he has been in the news lately, over allegations, particularly, about his disrespect for former President John Mahama and disloyalty to the National Democratic Congress; his party.

Aside allegations of stemming disunity in the party through his utterances mostly, there have been claims that the aide of the late John Evans Atta-Mills, Koku Anyidoho, disrespected Mr. Mahama while the latter served as vice.

Mr. Anyidoho, however, has described the incessant attacks as ‘wicked propaganda’ and ‘hate campaigns’. In response, he has turned to the Holy Book of Christians; the Bible, to ‘fight his enemies'.

Using Psalm 27: 1 which says; ‘The Lord is my light and salvation, whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life; Of whom shall I be afraid? and

Psalms 91:8 which says; Only with your eyes shall look, and see the reward of the wicked, he sought to emphasize that he seeks not to fight with his physical strength but will leave everything in God’s hands.

“This is not the human Koku Anyidoho; this is the spirit of Koku Anyidoho that fears no foes: loves God: hates no one: but delivers his enemies into the capable Hands of the God of Creation”, he wrote on his twitter page.

Prior to this, Mr. Anyidoho had called out Mahama to ‘hang’ him, whilst daring members of the party to come out with evidence to nail him if otherwise, adding that he is ready to apologise in that regard.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Mr Anyidohu intimated that he is loyal to the party and has never disrespected the former president.

See the posts below:

The Lord is my light and my salvation; Whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life; Of whom shall I be afraid?

Only with your eyes shall you look, And see the reward of the wicked.

This is is not the human Koku Anyidoho; this is the spirit of Koku Anyidoho that fears no foes: loves his God: hates no one: but delivers his enemies into the capable Hands of The God of Creation.

