1 hour ago

The Koraa Sports Agency founded by former national athlete and ex - Olympian Emmanuel Tuffour was launched at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

The occasion was also be used to launch his dream and flagship programme, ‘Project Athletics.’

Mr. Emmanuel Tuffour was the national record holder in 200 meters until it was broken by Tokyo 2020 bound Joseph Paul Amoah in 2019, however he is still a member of the 100X4 team that set the national record in 1997.

His best performance in a global event was a seventh place at the 1993 World Championships, but at the 1992 Olympics he failed to qualify for the final by 0.01 second.

He hinted that his dream is to build a sports complex of excellence to train young sports men and women who can represent the nation at mega international events.

He believes in making inter schools and colleges popular to generate interest among the youth.

A couple of companies including Ghana Gas, Adonko Bitters, Ashfoam, Yazz, ADB, Goil, GNPC, Franko, NIB and others who see the advantages in sports, especially Athletics are supporting the programme.

The dignitaries invited include HE Nana Akufo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana who is Special Guest, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth & Sports, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, Dr. K.K. Sarpong, CEO of GNPC and Mr. Ben Asante, CEO of Ghana Gas.

By Elizabeth Alhassan