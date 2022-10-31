2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Maxwell Boadu Acosty says that the Black Stars will beat Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite the Asians having a great team.

The Sunyani-born winger currently plies his trade in Korea with second-tier side FC Anyang and believes Ghana has all the arsenals to triumph.

Ghana is in group H and will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 before taking on Korea on November 28 and wrapping up against familiar foes Uruguay on 2nd December.

Acosti said, "Korea is a good team with great players like Son Heung-min (Tottenham)," but "Ghana also has a lot of good players playing in Europe. Ghana will beat Korea 2-1 or 3-1" has expressed

He added, “I have no choice but to support Ghana.”

Acosti is a dual national player from Ghana and Italy. He was born and raised in Sunyani, Ghana, but spent most of his playing career in Italy, including Fiorentina and Regina.

Recently, Ghana has selected many dual-national players from Ghana and Europe, such as Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) and Tariq Lamptey (Brighton).