South Korea has been handed a timely injury boost with the availability of two key players Lee Kang-in (21, Mallorca) and Hwang Hee-chan (26, Wolverhampton) as they take on Ghana this afternoon.

The Korean national team, led by coach Paulo Bento, will play the second round of Group H of the 2022 Qatar World Cup group game against Ghana at 1:00 pm local Ghana time this afternoon at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Ghana lost its opening game 3-2 to Portugal albeit through some controversial refereeing decisions and will be hoping to make overcome the Asian side.

Korea, tied for second place (1 point) in Group H after drawing 0-0 in the first match with Uruguay, is determined to win 3 points against Ghana to advance to the round of 16.

Bento sighed as Son Heung-min, who underwent surgery for an orbital fracture earlier this month, recovered enough to play full-time in the game against Uruguay last month.

Although his body condition is not 100% intact and he has to run with a protective face mask to protect his face, Son Heung-min led the attack by showing some delightful skills several times.

It is worth looking forward to the return of Hwang Hee-chan (Wolverhampton) in the match against Ghana along with Son Heung-min, who is showing 'mask fighting spirit.

Hwang Hee-chan, a striker on the side of Bento, has not been able to properly train with the Korean national team due to a hamstring (muscle behind the thigh) injury, and missed the match against Uruguay.

On the 25th, the day after the game against Uruguay, Hwang Hee-chan conducted individual training at Al Egla Training Center in Doha, passing and shooting as well as running back and forth several times at a distance of about 70m to raise his body.

On the 26th, he went to the ground with other players for the first time in a long time.After warming up with his teammates in a circle and stretching, he teamed up with Hwang In-beom (Olympiacos) to kick a ball thrown by his partner on a balance ball.