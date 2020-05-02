1 hour ago

The Korle Bu Polyclinic has reopened after it was closed down to make way for disinfection.

The disinfection was necessary because some staff and patrons of the clinic tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

A source close to the hospital told the Daily Graphic that: “ This was why a couple of weeks ago, the clinic was shut down to make way for disinfection, but that has been completed and the facility is in full operation.”

The source said that the infected persons were currently in isolation and were responding well to treatment.

Also, all contacts of the affected persons traced had completed the 14-day self-quarantine but none tested positive.

Observation

When the Daily Graphic visited the clinic last Thursday afternoon, it was observed that healthcare professionals were receiving and attending to patients who had called in.

Preventive etiquette that included the washing of hands and the use of hand sanitisers at the clinic were being enforced strictly.

The use of nose masks was also being strictly enforced, as those who came in without masks were asked to buy one from the facility before they were allowed in.

Patrons also had their temperature taken to ensure that they did not have fever, one of the initial symptoms of COVID-19, among other preventive measures.

Exposure to virus

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, a number of health facilities have had to also close down temporarily to undergo disinfection after those facilties were exposed to the virus.

The Emergency Unit of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital was closed down for one week and disinfected after the facility and staff on duty were exposed to a suspected COVID-19 patient who passed away while receiving treatment. The result of the test conducted on the patient turned out positive.

Also, the Outpatients Department of the Paediatric Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital had to close down for some days.

A consulting room and the theatre of the Lekma Hospital were also closed down and were only reopened to the public after a disinfection exercise had taken place after a doctor working at the facility also tested positive.