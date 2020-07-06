1 hour ago

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has put non-emergency surgical cases on hold for the next two weeks.

The hospital in a statement released Monday, July 6, 2020, noted that the decision is to protect patients from contracting Coronavirus from some staff who have been infected.

“The suspension will also enable us reorganise ourselves for the resumption of regular services. Only dire emergencies will bee attended to within this period,” the statement added.

Read the full statement below.

Ghanaweb