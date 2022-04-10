3 hours ago

The Municipal Chief Executive for the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, Nii Adjei Tawiah, says the assembly is focusing more on using community service to deter residents from indiscriminately dumping refuse into open drains.

He said the assembly believes that such a measure is more cost-effective and deterrent enough.

Nii Adjei Tawiah said the move is part of its new strategies to address the issue of flooding in the assembly.

His comments come after some parts of the capital got flooded after an hour of downpour on Friday, April 7, 2022.

Some viral videos on social media show some residents taking advantage of rushing floodwaters to dispose of their refuse.

Authorities have over the years attributed the perennial flooding recorded in Accra to choked drains resulting from human activities such as open dumping and littering.

But speaking to Citi News, the Municipal Chief Executive said, the Assembly will crack the whip going forward, particularly using community services such as desilting of gutters.

“Taking people to be court and being fined sometimes, in the end, the assembly is unable to do that due to the cost implications. So often times now, what we are doing is to get them to do some work including desilting and cleaning drains,” he said.

The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly is always one of the worst affected areas anytime there is a downpour in Accra.

The development causes loss of properties and displacement.

Despite temporary interventions, the situation has persisted for many years.

Source: citifmonline