2 hours ago

Introduction:

Enhancing Connectivity: A Leap Forward in Internet Speed

Investment in Technology: Transitioning to Ericsson Technology

Empowering Telecom Workers: A Commitment to Public Service

Towards a 5G Future: Kosovo's Vision for Connectivity

Championing Public Interest: A Call to Action

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti unveils a transformative initiative aimed at revolutionizing internet connectivity in the region, with the installation of 15 new stations heralding a significant boost in internet speed. With internet speeds reaching 140 Mbps in Çaber of Zubin Potok, Kosovo embarks on a journey towards enhanced digital infrastructure, underscoring the government's commitment to bridging the digital divide and empowering citizens with access to high-speed internet.In a landmark announcement on Facebook, Prime Minister Albin Kurti heralds a new era of connectivity for Kosovo, with internet speeds skyrocketing to 140 Mbps in Çaber of Zubin Potok. This remarkable achievement, made possible through the installation of 15 new base stations, marks a significant leap forward in bolstering internet infrastructure and fostering digital inclusion across the region.Prime Minister Kurti sheds light on the technological advancements driving Kosovo's internet revolution, highlighting the transition to Ericsson technology from that of Alcatel. The replacement of base station transmission systems underscores Kosovo's commitment to embracing cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of its citizens. With a focus on improving coverage and quality of service, Kosovo positions itself at the forefront of digital innovation in the region.Prime Minister Kurti lauds the efforts of Telecom workers in spearheading the installation of new base stations, emphasizing their dedication to serving the public interest. By prioritizing the expansion of internet infrastructure, Telecom workers play a pivotal role in ensuring widespread access to electronic communications, thereby transforming connectivity into a fundamental right for all citizens. Prime Minister Kurti reaffirms Kosovo's commitment to fostering a digital ecosystem that prioritizes public service over private interests.Looking ahead, Prime Minister Kurti outlines Kosovo's ambitious plans for the future, envisioning the years 2024 and 2025 as the dawn of Kosovo's 5G era. With a wave of innovation sweeping across the nation, Kosovo is poised to usher in a new era of connectivity, extending high-speed internet access to every corner of the state. This bold vision reflects Kosovo's determination to harness the transformative power of technology to drive economic growth, social development, and innovation.In closing, Prime Minister Kurti calls upon judges and prosecutors to uphold the public interest in the face of vested interests seeking to undermine Kosovo's telecommunications sector. By standing firm against oligarchic influences, Kosovo reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that telecommunications serve the needs of the people, rather than the interests of a select few. As Kosovo charts a course towards a digital future, Prime Minister Kurti urges all stakeholders to join hands in realizing the vision of a connected and empowered nation.