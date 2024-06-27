2 hours ago

Kosovo's Digitization Centre has scanned over 700,000 objects in under a month, setting a new standard in archival digitization in the region. Learn more about this significant achievement and its impact on preserving national heritage.

In a significant stride for digital preservation, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, announced that over 700,000 objects have been scanned in less than a month at the country's newly established Digitization Centre. This facility, the first public enterprise dedicated to the digitization of the National Library of Kosovo's archives, marks a pivotal moment in the region's efforts to preserve and make accessible its rich cultural heritage.Equipped with the most advanced and sophisticated technology in the region, the Digitization Centre has quickly become a beacon of innovation in the field of archival digitization. The centre's capabilities not only enable it to catch up with global standards but also position it as a leader in the digitization of documents and collections.Prime Minister Albin Kurti shared this remarkable achievement on the social media platform X, expressing his pride and highlighting the centre's role in advancing Kosovo's digitization efforts. "Equipped with the most advanced and sophisticated technology in the region, this centre has given us the opportunity not only to catch up but also to take the lead in the digitization of documents and collections," Kurti wrote.The digitization of over 700,000 objects in such a short period is a testament to the centre's efficiency and the commitment of its staff. This massive undertaking significantly enhances the accessibility of Kosovo's national archives, ensuring that invaluable historical documents are preserved for future generations and made easily accessible to researchers, students, and the general public.The establishment of the Digitization Centre positions Kosovo at the forefront of archival digitization in the region. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Kosovo is setting a new standard for how nations can preserve and share their cultural and historical treasures in the digital age.As the Digitization Centre continues its work, the focus will remain on expanding its collection and improving its processes. The successful digitization of such a large number of objects in a short time sets a strong precedent for future projects, ensuring that even more of Kosovo’s rich history is preserved and made accessible.Moving forward, the centre aims to foster collaborations with other institutions and countries, sharing its expertise and learning from others in the field. Such partnerships will be crucial in maintaining the momentum of Kosovo’s digitization efforts and in continuing to innovate and improve archival preservation techniques.The successful launch and rapid progress of Kosovo’s Digitization Centre mark a new era in the preservation of the nation’s cultural and historical records. With over 700,000 objects already digitized, Kosovo is leading the way in archival digitization, ensuring that its rich heritage is preserved and accessible for future generations. Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s announcement underscores the significance of this achievement and the promising future of digital archiving in Kosovo.