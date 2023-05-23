5 hours ago

Reigning Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko has reportedly chosen not to appeal the ban imposed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on midfielder Nicholas Mensah, who has been found guilty of maintaining a double identity.

The GFA's investigation revealed that Nicholas Mensah is the same individual who was previously registered as Louis Mensah with his former team, Damasua Delsanco FC.

The controversy surrounding Mensah's identity arose when Aduana FC filed a complaint against Asante Kotoko after their Ghana Premier League match in February, alleging that the Porcupine Warriors had fielded an ineligible player.

Following a thorough investigation, the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana FA absolved Asante Kotoko of any wrongdoing, instead placing the blame on the player and Delsanco, resulting in their subsequent sanctions.

According to reports from Kumasi-based Kessben FM, the leadership of Asante Kotoko has decided not to pursue an appeal against the GFA's decision. By accepting the ban, the club clearly demonstrates their acknowledgment of the outcome and their commitment to adhering to the governing body's rulings.

As a result of this decision, Nicholas Mensah will serve the full duration of his 12-month ban, further emphasizing Asante Kotoko's acceptance of the consequences stemming from the identity controversy.