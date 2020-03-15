34 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have decided to settle their former coach C.K Akunnor compensations owed him to the tune of a staggering $34,000.

The Ghanaian giants were slapped with a huge penalty after the embattled coach dragged his former employers to the Player and Coaches Status Committee over wrongful dismissal.

Kotoko lost and were ordered to pay their former coach but were contemplating lodging the case at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) but have now backed down and decided to settle their indebtedness to the now Black Stars coach.

A management member of the club Edmund Ackah made this known in an interview with Kumasi based Oyerepa Fm where he stated they will no longer go to CAS as earlier claimed by the club's General Manager Yves Coker

"We had three days to go for review which we didn't and it means the case has ended unless the court of law which Asante Kotoko is not the type to send football cases to court.”

Kotoko were slapped with the hefty penalty last month after the GFA's Player and Coaches Status Committe ruled that the club erred in sacking their manager just nine months into a three year contract without adequate compensation.

Among the reliefs the embattled C.K Akunnor was seeking included payment of the remainder of his two year salary based on his contract,bonus for winning the NC Special competition and also bonuses for reaching the group stage of the Caf Confederations Cup.