58 minutes ago

Football administrator Kofi Manu Blue Boy says Kumasi Asamte Kotoko and Ashantigold Sc must represent Ghana at the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup competitions for next season.

Ghana Football is at a crossroads like most leagues the world over due to the novel coronavirus pandemic that has grounded football to a halt.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has given the GFA up til 5th May 2020 to furnish them with a decision whether to continue with the league season or annul it.

They are also to confirm which clubs will represent the country in CAF inter club competitions for next season.

According to Kofi Manu since the GFA's player and coaches status committee recognize the Normalization Committee Special Cup as a league and ruled that Kotoko should pay their former coach C.K Akonnor bonuses due him,then they must represent Ghana at CAF's elite competition next season.

He says that decision was validated by the appeals committee of the GFA who also ruled that the NC special cup is equivalent to a league so C.K Akonnor must be paid bonus for winning the NC special cup.

“Covid-19 is a natural disaster and for that matter a force majeure which you can’t blame Ghana if our league season is discontinued and if that happens Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold are the rightful clubs to claim the spot of Champions League and Confederations Cup respectively” he told Oyerepa Fm.

“These two clubs should be representing Ghana unless they want unnecessary fight,” he continued.

“The Player and Coaches Status Committee of the GFA in the ruling of the case between CK Akonnor and Asante Kotoko stated categorically and in their decision that has become a law that the NC tier 1 competition is equivalent to the national league, once the GFA has made it a law, we can’t do otherwise,” he dug more.

“It has being established that the NC Tier 1 is as good as the national league and the CAF Club Competitions regulations stipulates clearly they are the only two who can represent Ghana,” he ended.