Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Club Consult Africa, Yusif Alhassan Chibsah has slammed former General Manager of the club Nana Gyimbib Coker for disparaging comments he made regarding kit sponsors strike not having a valid contract with Asante Kotoko.

According to him, there has not been any request for a meeting from the club's new management as to the strike deal and only regard Coker's comments as mere speculations

He explained the contract situation between Asante Kotoko, Strike and Club Consult Africa.

"Asante Kotoko have a contract with Club Consult Africa as an intermediate between Kotoko and Strike"

"The benefits are mutual between the two parties, Kotoko benefits from free delivery of souvenirs and Club Consult Africa also benefit from the sale of the souvenirs" he told Ashh Fm

He further said, Club Consult Africa buys all souvenirs from strike to Kotoko.

"I initially told Dr Kwame Kyei that, they should buy the replica jerseys themselves and sell to gain profit but he said no I should do it myself".

He further gave a break down of how the Kotoko, Strike and Club Consult kit sponsorship deal works, revealing that there are three components to the deal.

1. when Asante Kotoko sells 200,000 replica jerseys they get 200,000 Ghana Cedis.

2. A contract fee of 50,000 Ghana Cedis

3. 5% of Net profit at the end of the year.