Asante Kotoko who have enjoyed a good pre-season preparation have named their starting eleven for their final game before opening the Premier League Season against Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Maxwell Konadu who has barely been in charge of the team for two weeks won his first trophy against Hearts in the President's cup and will want to round up his preparations on a good note against lower tier side Pacific Heroes.

Underperforming George Abege leads the line while recalled Augustine Sefah starts at right back with Arnold Didi also getting a place in the team.

Looking at the paraded squad it appears Maxwell Konadu would want to guage the performance of his fringe players as to who to keep and who to let go for the coming season

The match will kick off at 3pm this afternoon at the Collins Senior High School Park in Asante Akim Agogo.

Below is the lineup for Asante Kotoko:

Osei Kwame

Augustine Sefa

Evans Owusu

Stephen Tetteh

Wahab Adams

Collins Ameyaw

Arnold Didi

Kingsley Osei

Martin Antwi

George Abege

Richard Arthur