1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko have announced a new technical team structure following the arrival of their new head coach Mariano Barreto.

The arrival of the Portuguese head coach see the introduction of two new assistant coaches who will work closely with him.

They are Miguel Bruno who will serve as an assistant coach and also a video analyst with another compatriot Pedro Manuel will serve as the physical trainer and injury prevention coach for the club.

The two men namely Abdulai Gazale and Johnson Smith who were in charge of the club on interim basis have been demoted as youth team/assistant coaches while the goalkeepers trainer still remains unchanged with Najau Issah at the helm.