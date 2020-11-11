3 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have announced Cedar Point Chemist Limited as their official pharmaceuticals partner for the next three years.

The pharmaceutical company will supply the club with drugs and other medical supplies for the next three years.

"We are delighted to announce a partnership/ Sponsorship with Pharmaceutical giants Cedar Point Chemist LTD for the next three seasons, beginning with 2020/21."

This mutually beneficial deal makes Cedar Point Chemist Ltd the Official Pharmaceutical partner of Asante Kotoko SC.

It adds to a tall list of partnership agreement the club has entered into including Veo, InStat, CEEK VR, Hisense, StarLife Assurance and Adonko Next Level Energy drink.