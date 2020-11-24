20 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will travel to the North Western African country of Mauritania to face FC Nouadhibou in the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League with 20 players.

Coach Maxwell Konadu and his charges will face the Mauritanian minnows on Friday 27th November at the Stade de Municipal de Nouadhibou.

Club captain Felix Annan will miss the trip due to the thigh injury he sustained against Berekum Chelsea on Sunday after scan showed he has a tear in the thigh.

Also missing out are Habib Mohammed who was red carded last year when Kotoko played in Africa while AugustineOkrah (injury) and goalkeeper Razak Abalora (illness) all miss out.

There was no place in the squad for Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama while Guinean striker Naby Keita has been overlooked for the second consecutive game.

SQUAD LIST BELOW:

GOALKEEPERS: Kwame Baah, Danlad Ibrahim

DEFENDERS: Samuel Frimpong, Christopher Nettey, Patrick Asmah, Imoro Ibrahim, Yusif Mubarik, Abdul Ganiyu, Wahab Adams, Ernest Appau

MIDFIELDERS: Adom Frimpong, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Emmanuel Sarkodie, Sulley Muniru

ATTACKERS: Emmanuel Gyamfi, Godfred Asiamah, Evans Adomako, Kwame Opoku, Osman Ibrahim, William Opoku Mensa