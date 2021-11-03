40 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have announced gate fees for their first home match at the Baba Yara Stadium for over two years.

Supporters of the club who want to watch the game will have to pay GHC30 for popular stand while center line will go for GHc40 with with the VIP wings also going for GHC50.

The VIP stand will go for GHC100 and the stadium is expected to take 25% of its seating capacity with about 10,000 spectators expected to throng the venue on Sunday.

The porcupine warriors will take on Bechem United in their match day 2 clash at the famous stadium on Sunday.

The facility was closed down for refurbishment in February 2019 with the club forced to play their matches at the Accra Sports Stadium and the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium during that period.