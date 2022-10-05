44 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League champions Kumasi Asante Kotoko have announced dates for the friendly match against the Jaguars of Belize.

Kotoko signed an agreement with the Football Association of Belize to play two International friendly matches with their national team on the 18th and 20th November, 2022.

Asante Kotoko will play the Jaguars in two friendly matches at the FFB Stadium in November.

Kotoko will take advantage of the World Cup break with the FIFA World Cup expected to start on 20th November 2022 to 18th December 2022.

The agreement was signed by Kotoko representative Patrick Osei Agyemang aka Songo while the General Secretary of the Belize Football Federation Earl Jones signed for the Central American nation.

This friendly match was facilitated by the mayor of Belmopan City, Her Worship Sheran Palacio.

The games will be played in November during the Mayor of Belmopan's Investors Conference.

Kotoko has announced that supporters who wish to join the trip can see travel partners African Origin Travel and Tours.