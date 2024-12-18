2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko SC has confirmed the resignation of assistant coach David Dickson Ocloo, bringing his three-year tenure with the club to an end.

Ocloo stepped down just days before the highly anticipated Super Clash against Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last weekend.

The club issued a statement acknowledging his contributions:

"We can confirm that David Dickson Ocloo has left his role as first assistant coach. The club would like to thank David for his contributions to the team and wish him the very best for his future."

Ocloo was instrumental in Kotoko’s success, particularly during their 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title-winning campaign under head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.

His tactical insight and commitment played a key role in the club’s triumph that season.

After a brief departure during the 2022/23 season, where he served as interim head coach for Hearts of Oak, Ocloo returned to Kotoko for the 2023/24 campaign.

The reasons behind his resignation remain unknown, leaving many fans and analysts speculating.

His departure comes at a critical time for Kotoko, as they prepare for their next league fixture against Dreams FC without their assistant coach.

This development adds another twist to Kotoko’s season, and it will be interesting to see how the club adjusts in the coming weeks.

David Dickson Ocloo leaves a legacy of dedication and success, and his next steps in football will undoubtedly be closely watched.