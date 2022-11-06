1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko is looking to bounce back from the defeat suffered on Thursday against Bechem United when they face Annor Walker's Samartex this afternoon at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Ibrahim Danlad remains in post for the host with Augustine Agyepong and John Tedeku playing at full-back.

Yussif Mubarik and Sheriff Mohammed play at center back while Justice Blay teams up with Richard Boadu and Ernest Osei Poku in midfield.

The front three are Steve Mukwala, Isaac Oppong, and Nicholas Mensah.

STARTING XI BELOW: