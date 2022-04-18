4 hours ago

Relegation threatened Real Tamale United(RTU) pulled up a surprise in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday as they stunned high flying Asante Kotoko 2-1.

Head coach of RTU Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko says that his side were better on the day despite Kotoko being a good side.

"Kotoko are a good side by all standard and we were the better side. We clipped their wings, where they are supposed to operate so they couldn't get anyway to play there. That is the secret."

"Abagna's comeback is definitely going to be sustained and I believe he will help push the team to wherever we want to get to." he said during the post match interview.

With one of their forays into the Kotoko box Stephen Badu Dankwah was felled in the penalty box by Patrick Asmah and the home side were awarded a penalty.

Ronald Frimpong stepped up and converted to give the struggling RTU the openining goal.

The first ended 1-0 in favour of the host but there was more drama in the second half where two more goals were scored.

RTU added the second goal in the 73rd minute with Hearts of Oak loanee Victor Aidoo the scorer.

The porcupine warriors were awarded a penalty of their own which was converted by Frank Mbellla Etouga for his 17th goal of the season.

Kotoko will next play against Legon Cities whiles RTU will also play against Elmina Sharks in a relegation six pointer.