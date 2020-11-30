3 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have arrived in Ghana after getting decent result away from home in their CAF Champions League first leg preliminary clash against Mauritanian side FC Nouadhibou on Sunday.

Kotoko arrived at the Kotoko International airport with a chartered Ghana Airforce plan and are set to continue to Kumasi.

The porcupine warriors secured an impressive 1-1 drawn game ahead of the second leg in Accra next week.

Kotoko opened the scoring around the 13th minute through a well taken goal by Osman Ibrahim after been put through by a pass from Emmanuel Gyamfi.

After the goal the home side upped the ante and nearly pulled parity but for a smart save from goalkeeper Kwame Baah.

But it did not take long for the home side to get the equalizer when the referee bizarrely awarded a penalty kick to the home side after a ball had struck the belly of Yusif Mubarik who had his hands behind him in the box.

Despite protestation from the Asante Kotoko players and bench, it did little to change the referees mind as the home side slotted home to draw 1-1.

Both sides went into the break with the scores even and neither could add to the scores when the second half resumed.

Kotoko will host the Mauritania champions in the reverse fixture in a week's time at the Accra Sports Stadium.