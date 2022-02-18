6 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko traveled to Accra for their crunch match day 7 clash against Hearts of Oak with a 22 man squad.

Several players were likely to miss the game due to injury concerns but have now made the squad for the trip to the capital.

Mudasiru Salifu was absent in Kotoko's 3-1 win over Accra Lions but has now made a return to the squad whiles Imoro Ibrahim and Georges Mfegue who were out due to suspension have also returned.

Long term injury worries Fabio Gama,Clinton Opoku and Isaac Oppong have are also part of the Kotoko traveling party.

Kotoko who are at the summit of the league have a healthy 12 point lead over 8th placed Hearts of Oak and will play at 3pm on Sunday.

Below is Asante Kotoko squad list :

Goalkeepers:

Danlad Ibrahim

Kwame Baah

Defenders:

Christopher Nettey

Augustine Agyapong

Patrick Asmah

Yussif Mubarik

Abdul Ganiyu Ismail

Maxwell Agyemang

Imoro Ibrahim

Midfielders:

Richard Boadu

Richmond Lamptey

Justice Blay

Sheriff Mohammed

Dickson Afoakwa

Mudasiru Salifu

Fabio Gama

Clinton Opoku

Isaac Oppong

Forwards:

Stephen Amankona

Frank Mbella Etouga Thiery

Samuel Boateng

Georges Mfegue Omgba