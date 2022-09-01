1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko arrived in Ghana on Thursday morning from their two-week long pre-season training tour of Sudan.

The reds played four friendly matches whiles there as they faced Al Hilal twice losing both matches 2-0 and 5-0 after which they played Tanzanian giants Simba SC who defeated them 4-2.

On Monday, the reds played Al Ahli Khartoum whom they drew 1-1 in their last game of the pre-season training tour.

Kotoko will face RC Kadiogo in the first preliminary game of the CAF Champions League in Ivory Coast on 9th September.

Kotoko initially wanted to travel to Turkey but it was canceled due to issues with their traveling visa acquisition.

They then went to Sudan from 21st August- 1st September 2022 where they played friendly matches with Champions League opponents.

