David Ocloo, the assistant coach of Asante Kotoko, has attributed their 2-1 defeat to Nsoatreman in match-week 25 of the Ghana Premier League to a lack of concentration among his players.

Despite the team's desperate need for a win to recover from their recent poor performances in the league, Ocloo expressed frustration at what he perceived as a loss of focus, particularly in the latter stages of the match after conceding a goal in added time against Nsoatreman.

"After they scored, we played very well, we equalized but during the dying embers (of the game), we lost concentration and in football, you lose concentration and your opponent will punish you; that’s exactly what happened," Ocloo lamented in the post-game interview.

The defeat extended Kotoko's winless streak, highlighting the importance of maintaining focus throughout the entirety of the match to avoid costly mistakes.

As the team evaluates their performance and looks ahead to future fixtures, Ocloo's remarks underscore the importance of concentration and mental fortitude in achieving success on the pitch.