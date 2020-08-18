1 hour ago

There is finally relief and hope for juvenile football club Kotoko Babies SC which has been taken over by UK based Ghanaian businessman David Akwasi Aninakwa.

It is one of the renowned colts football clubs in the Ashanti Region but has suffered enormously due to lack of support and funds in running the club.

He actually purchased the cub two years ago but has now began to restructure the club by way of recruitment, staffing of the clubs technical department, formation of a management team among others.

The investor hopes to be able to help unearth and nurture talents for the local and foreign market as it once did in the past.

Mr Aninakwa is in the country after arriving from the UK and has since been in Ghana due to restrictions on travel by the government and its hoping to turn the fortunes of the club by rebranding it and making it a destination for young players.

The new investor who happens to be a football fanatic is an entrepreneur who operates a security firm in the United Kingdom is hoping to change the face of Kotoko Babies.

Kotoko Babies was formed in 1971 and has produced a lot of local and national talents like Tony Yeboah, Osei Kwadwo among others.