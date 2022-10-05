23 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko pummeled lower-tier side Asokwa Deportivo in a friendly game at the Adako Jachie training pitch.

The reds have resorted to a friendly game to keep their match sharpness with the league on break due to a legal tussle.

Asante Kotoko dominated the match for the majorityy of the 90 minutes as the coach handed opportunities to a lot of fringe players who have not played much.

Goals from Stephen Amankona, Enoch Morrison, Steven Mukwala, Samuel Boateng, and Mensah for the reds.

It remains unclear when the betPawa Premier League will resume as the GFA will battle in court with Ashgold on 14th October, 2022.