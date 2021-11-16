1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Tuesday afternoon played a friendly match against lower tier side Asekem FC at their Adako Jachie training base.

The porcupine warriors defeated Asekem FC by a 1-0 in a game to boost their preparations for their match day four game against Techiman Eleven Wonders.

Kotoko have began the season in blistering fashion as they have won all three matches in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.

Cameroonian import Frank Mbella scored the only goal for Kotoko in the slender win the friendly match.

Asante Kotoko Starting XI:

Danlad, Agyapong, Imoro, Ganiyu, C. Owusu, Keyekeh, Sheriff, Clinton (Afoakwa), Amankona, Mfegue, Mbella

Training for the Porcupine Warriors club will continue on Wednesday as part of the preparations for the clash against Techiman Eleven Wonders.

Kotoko will take on Techiman Eleven Wonders in their match day four clash on Satuurday with the match to take place at 3pm.