Hearts of Oak Supporters Chief, Elvis Herman Hesse has admitted that fierce rivals Kotoko lying top of the three week old league ahead of Hearts brings a lot of pressure.

The phobians won the league and MTN FA Cup title comfortably last season but have struggled to replicate that same form and hunger this season.

It appears the phobians are suffering a hang over from last season's success as they are yet to win a game after three matches.

Hearts have drawn all three games thus far against Legon Cities, Aduana Stars and WAFA with pressure seemingly mounting on head coach Samuel Boadu from a cross section of Hearts fans.

In the three week old league, Hearts are yet to win a match and have struggled at times in matches and trail fierce rivals Kotoko by six points already.

The Supporters chief speaking in an interview with Happy FM, has admitted that they are not giving up but admits its grim looking at the table with Kotoko on top.

“Now that Asante Kotoko is on top of the team it brings a lot of pressure but we are still working things out”

“We shouldn’t back down now and just encourage the team. We are waiting up to the next five matches and see if there is a problem. The performance is not bad it is just luck that has eluded the team now. Even against WAFA we scored first before they equalize.

“Every season and it outcome and we can always overtake them. As defending champions, they cannot disgrace us at all. We are looking forward to our game against AshantiGold SC”, he told Happy FM.