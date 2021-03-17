2 hours ago

Board member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko and owner of RigWorld Ghana Limited, Dr. Kofi Abban has been named as the Chairman for Business and Sponsorship committee for Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA).

His entrepreneurial skills will come in handy to GHALCA as they hope his business acumen will help them as they seek to revitalize the once vibrant GHALCA.

The Kotoko board member is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RigWorld Ghana Limited a wholly owned Ghanaian company that produces fittings for use in the oil and gas sector.

Dr. Kofi Amoah is philanthropist, football enthusiast who has built a business empire from the scratch.

His chain of businesses include Axiss Shipping, Rigworld international, Transatalantic services limited, Rigworld Training, KOKA Energy, Rigworld solutions, Score Rigworld limited, Rigworld Hydrasun limited.

The Kotoko board member is expected to help GHALCA attract sponsors in order to undertake the welfare support they give to clubs in Ghana.

The full list of the committee include;

Mr. Rex Danquah Jr.

Mr. Elloey Amande

Christopher Demenya

Vincent Boateng Akutsah

Samuel Boakye Boateng

Alex Ackumey

Martinson Obeng

Juliet Bawua