The Board of Directors of Kumasi Asante Kotoko will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday 1st July,2021 to deliberate on pertinent issues at the club.

Kotoko on Sunday lost by a solitary goal against bitter rivals Accra Hearts of Oak which all but confirmed the league title winners with the porcupine warriors now trailing fierce rivals Hearts of Oak by three points.

With three matches to end the season, Hearts of Oak seemingly have the league title in the bag after going toe to toe with Kotoko.

That aside they will also look at the future of the club's Chief Executive Officier(CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah which is now in huge doubt.

The Ghana Football Association's Disciplinary Committee have handed Nana Yaw Amponsah's Phar Ramgers a club which he is a share holder a five year ban from all football related activities following their decision to withdraw from all GFA competitions.

All Directors and shareholders of the club have also been handed a five year ban effective immediately.