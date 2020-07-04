4 hours ago

Newly appointed board members of Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Friday 3rd July paid a visit to the Anane Boateng Stadium at Abrankese near Kuntenase in the Bosomtwe District of Ashanti Region.

This follows visits by the club's highest decision making body to the clubs current training facility at Adako Jachie.

"We have visited Adako Jachie and Abrankese ,Anane Boateng Stadium to take a decisionWe are yet to take a decision as board,we will take the best decision for the club. The Adako Jachie pitch is not bad but the structures." Alhaji Abu Lamine told Kumasi based Oyerepa Fm.

Owned by the President of Kessben Group of Companies and a former board member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Mr Stepehen Boateng aka Kwabena Kesse, the grounds which has been dormant since then Kessben FC was sold to Moses Armah Parker and rechristened Medeama SC .

It was used by christian group Moments of Glory Prayer Army (MOGPA) before they moved out to their current location at Mfensi in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region.

The more than 10,000 seater capacity facility has seen no football since Kessben Fc was sold in 2007.