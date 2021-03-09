27 minutes ago

In the last few days it has been a show down between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and their former coach Maxwell Konadu trading letters upon letters.

The club has in a release signed by the acting communications director, David Obeng Nyarko explained events that have occasioned the incessant back and forth letters between the two parties.

The club in a letter addressed to their former coach indicated that they will pay him GHC80,500 as severance package for terminating his contract in December 2020.

In the said letter which was sent to Maxwell Konadu the club also demanded that his official car which was handed him while coach of the club should be returned to the club within a week.

Last week the coach drag his former club before the player and coaches status committee for what he terms unlawful dismissal.

The former Kotoko player and coach is demanding $60,000 and arrears of GHC30,000 from his signing on fees.

He is also demanding among other things some outstanding bonuses owed him by the club.

Kotoko then wrote to him demanding an amount of $22,800( that is $300 per day) since 19th Dec,2020 - 5th March,2021 as cost incurred for what they term as “loss of use”.

