18 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has announced that their pre-season training tour to Turkey has been canceled due to issues with their traveling visa acquisition.

Kotoko traveled to Accra on Tuesday, 9th August 2022 to finalize their documents for their training tour of Turkey but the trip has now been halted.

They will now travel to the Northern African country of Sudan from 21st August- 1st Septembr, 2022 where they will play friendly matches with Champions League opponents.

The porcupine warriors were supposed to travel to Turkey and were to spend 15 days as the training tour was to start on 15th August and end on 30th August 2022.

It was to help the club be in shape for the CAF Champions League preliminary stage and the upcoming 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season.

Asante Kotoko at the end of last season traveled to the United Arab Emirates(UAE) for their training tour and won the Ghana Premier League at a canter and will be hoping to repeat the dose this term.

