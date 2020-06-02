2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko captain Felix Annan has disclosed that he met his wife Franny on popular Social media site Facebook.

Many persons have condemned social media with the kind of activities that goes on there but for Felix that is where he found love.

According the former WAFA goalkeeper he met his wife some eleven years ago through Facebook but it was not until six years later that they became an item.

“Social media can be useful when put to good use. I met my wife on Facebook. I was so open with her that she took a train from Italy to Switzerland to meet me when I was on a training tour ," he told Opemsuo Radio.

“I met her through Facebook in 2009. We started being friends but it was until six years, that we started to plan everything.

“Social media is good but it depends on how you use it. For me, It has been good because my wife has done so many sacrifices.”

Felix Annan married his long time girlfriend Francisca Yeboah at the beginning of the year in Dormaa at a plush wedding ceremony.