Captain of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Felix Annan will today meet the three member committeE set up by the owner and life patron owner of the club Otumfour Osei Tutu II.

Top management members of Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko have already, appeared before the three-member committee set up by Manhyia Palace to investigate recent happenings in the club.

It is now the turn of the club captain and goalkeeper Felix Annan to face the three member eminent committee.

The terms of reference for the committee’s investigation cut across five areas namely;



To investigate how come Kotoko was fined $180,000 and the club’s failure to meet FIFA’S deadline for payment.



To investigate the subsequent transfer of Asante Kotoko player Kwame Bonsu which created fresh sanctions against Kotoko.



Investigate the failure of the club to meet the 2019/2020 Club license regulations and the unusual turnover of players and coaches during the 2019/2020 league season.



Determine culpability for any malfeasance and administrative lapses.



Make recommendations for future guidance and directions of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club.

Lydia Nkansah, who is the Dean and Associate Professor of Law at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST chairs the committee with Kofi Owusu, a Registrar at the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs and Lawrence Bruce Kyei, a Legal Practitioner all members of the committee.

The Committee was handed a four week time frame to present its full report to his royal majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II.