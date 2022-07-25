8 hours ago

Kotoko Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah failed to honour a meeting by the club's board of directors that was to discuss the future of head coach Prosper Nartey Ogum.

Last week, the head coach of the club dropped a bombshell that he wanted to resign from his role at the club due to misgivings with the CEO among others.

The Board of Directors released a statement over the weekend to dispel the speculations about the resignation but scheduled a meeting between the pair but the CEO failed to attend the meeting despite being informed.

"We invited Nana Yaw Amponsah to the board meeting today but he did not show up. The coach said he is resigning because of what the management has been doing to him over the last few months. That's what the coach told us today in the meeting," Asante Kotoko board member, Baffour Kwame Kusi told Kumasi-based Kessben FM.

"We are yet to hear from the management. We are waiting to hear from them (management) if what the coach said is true. The issues are resolvable and the coach can stay," he added.

The last few weeks have been very turbulent for Asante Kotoko and it remains to be seen how this coach vs management tug of war will be resolved.