2 hours ago

Embattled Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah has posted a poignant Easter message calling for togetherness and unity in the club.

It is the first official statement from the young football administrator since news broke about his recent clash with some members of the club's board of directors.

In the last few days, there have been talks of some board members demanding for the removal of Nana Yaw Amponsah at a sub-committee meeting.

A meeting was held by the sub-committee in charge of technical and finance where the Kotoko CEO was questioned why he sacked Seydou Zerbo without the knowledge and consent of the board.

Nana Yaw Amponsah was made the Kotoko CEO in August 2020 on a three-year mandate and since his appointment has seen the club win one league title, the development of Adako Jachie, and numerous commercial deals and partnerships but his reign has not been smooth sailing as he has clashed with the board on countless occasions.

The former Phar Rangers owner has called for supporters to support his vision for four months to the end of his three-year mandate.

FULL STATEMENT BELOW: