16 minutes ago

Ghanaian club Asante Kotoko has officially written to Kazakhstan Premier League side FC Shakhter Karagandy, demanding their solidarity fee on following the signing of Gideon Baah.

The former Porcupine Warriors left back joined the Kazakhstan top-flight club earlier this year after ending his stay with Finland based FC Honka last year where he made 15 appearances.

In line with FIFA transfer regulations Article 21, Asante Kotoko, on Monday wrote to Kara Andy demanding for their share of the solidarity fee.

A portion of the letter reads "I write to demand our share of the solidarity contribution on our former player Gideon as FIFA establishes in its status and transfer of players, Article 21."

Baah spent six seasons at Asante Kotoko before joining HJK Helenski in 2014 around a transfer of €250,000 after a loan spell at FC Honka in 2013.

He has previously played for Kairat-Akademia, Gomel FC and MLS club New York Red Bulls.

Asante Kotoko have come under intense scrutiny after they were hot with a FIFA fine of $240,000 for failing to meet contractual obligation following the signing of Emmanuel Clottey for Esperance of Tunisia.

The most successful Ghanaian club are currently racing against time to raise the amount before the end of next month, failure of which will lead to transfer ban by the World Football governing body.