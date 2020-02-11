1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko is close to agreeing terms with former Nkoranza Warriors striker Kwame Poku who is now a free agent.

Poku underwent his mandatory medicals at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on Monday and is expected to put pen to paper later today at the Club's secretariat.

The former Nkoranza Warriors SC forward is close to signing a three and half year deal with the Ghana Premier League giants as the side hope to conquer Ghana and the Continent.

The young and mobile attacker has been in the nation for some time now after a failed trials with Serbian side Curiacki.

But even before embarking on the trip to Europe he was in discussions with Asante Kotoko about a move to the club before deciding to seek greener pastures elsewhere.

The inclusion of the 20-year old is expected to add more fire power to the front line of the Reds, as the Porcupine Warriors expect contract rebel Sogne Yacouba to depart the club as a free agent in the coming months after refusing to extend his contract.

The deadly goal poacher went for months of trials in Europe but has returned with his goal scoring boot to Asante Kotoko where he is expected to lead the line in the absence of Songne Yacouba.

Poku, in the NC Special Competition impressed spectators during his spell for Nkoranza Warriors SC after netting ten goals in the Tier II.

He was named in the Black Satellites team for the CAF U-20 cup of nations last year but had to be dropped at the eleventh hour and was also part of the preliminary squad for the CAF U-23 tournament in Egypt but did not make the final list.