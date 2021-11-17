1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko is close to yet adding another lofty partnership deal to the clubs bulging commercial partners with an agreement close to being reached with indigenous financial technology firm Zeepay.

According to Kumasi based Oyerepa FM, the club has been in talks with the Ghanaian Fintech company and will in the coming days announce the terms of the deal.

The two parties have reportedly agreed a three year deal and an official announcement is expected to be made by both parties very soon.

Zeepay is the fastest growing wholly Ghanaian owned fin-tech in Ghana focusing on digital rails to connect digital assets such as mobile money wallets, cards, ATMs, Bank Accounts and Digital tokens to International Money Transfer Operators, Payments, Subscriptions, International Airtime and Refugee payments.

Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah and his management team have significantly raised the commercial profile of the club since taking over.

Below is the list of sponsorships and partnership agreements so far.

1.InStat Sport – a soccer statistics firm

2.Errea – official kits suppliers for 3 seasons

3.Veo – a video technology group that allows clubs to have high-quality videos for purposes of analysis

4. Adonko Next Level Energy Drink – official energy drink partner of Kotoko for 3 seasons

5.Hisense – Household Electronic Partner of Kotoko for 3 seasons

6.CEEK VR – A virtual reality video streaming service that allows you to watch live events and many more for 3 seasons

7.StarLife Assurance and Star Assurance – official life insurance partner and general insurance provider for 5 seasons.

8. Cedar Point Pharmacy – Official pharmaceutical partner of the club.

9. Ticketlake – Official matchday ticketing partner