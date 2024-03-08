2 hours ago

Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, head coach of Asante Kotoko, has unveiled a formidable 20-man squad for their upcoming Matchday 20 showdown against Karela United.

The Porcupine Warriors are gearing up to face Karela United at the Naa Sheriga Sports Centre on Saturday, with the highly-anticipated match scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.

In a significant development, Richmond Lamptey makes a return to the squad after being sidelined in the previous league fixture against GoldStars due to card accumulation.

Also making a comeback is Nicholas Mensah, who was red-carded in the match against Heart of Lions, causing him to miss the victory over Goldstars.

Isaac Oppong, who was absent in Kotoko’s last league encounter against Bibiani Goldstars, has also been included in the squad for the upcoming clash.

Asante Kotoko, currently occupying the second spot on the league table with 32 points, aims to uphold their impressive form under the guidance of Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Here is the full list of players selected for the game:

Frederick Asare (GK)

Moise Pouaty (GK)

Sheriff Mohammed

Justice Blay

Peter Amidu

Steven Mukwala

Richmond Opoku

Nicholas Mensah

Nurudeen Yusif Mohammed

Kalo Ouattara

Emmanuel Kotei

Rocky Dwamena

Nicholas Osei Bonsu

Baba Yahaya

Richmond Lamptey

John Tedeku

Isaac Oppong

Henry Ansu

Eric Zeze

Michael Kyei Dwamena